Andhra CM congratulates Kejriwal on remarkable victory
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's resounding victory in Assembly elections.
"Hearty congratulations to the Aam Admi Party and Arvind Kejriwal on the remarkable victory on Delhi polls 2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead," tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the president of YSR Congress Party.
(Image from newd.in)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT