Andamans reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,789 as 31 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 98, a health department official said on Saturday.

The union territory now has 274 active COVID-19 cases, of which 267 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,417.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,82,015 samples for COVID-19.

More than 1.19 lakh people have been inoculated in the archipelago so far, he said.