Andamans reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 26 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 6,367 while the death toll rose to 76 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Monday.



All the 26 COVID-19 cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 203 active COVID-19 cases, of which 198 are in South Andaman district and five in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no COVID-19 active case now, the official said. The union territory has three districts.

Thirty-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,088.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,76,536 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.68 per cent.

The South Andaman district administration has declared 14 containment zones in the district to control the spread of the disease.

More than 1.11 lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.