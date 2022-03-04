Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally in the union territory to 10,020, a health department official said on Friday.



The archipelago now has only five active COVID-19 cases, while 9,886 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory had recorded zero new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The administration has so far tested 7,01,780 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent.

A total of 6,07,945 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.