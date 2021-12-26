Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one new COVID-19 case, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,712, a health department official said on Sunday.



The archipelago now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free.

A total of 7,574 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Over 6.59 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the positivity rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the official added.

A total of 5,90,153 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, the official added.