Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, three less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,665, a health department official said on Tuesday.



The archipelago had reported four COVID-19 cases on Sunday, one on Saturday, zero on Friday, one on Thursday and zero on Wednesday.

The union territory now has 10 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is a part. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free.

Three more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,526, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Over 6.07 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.26 per cent.

A total of 5,07,915 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official said.