Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: A day after recording zero COVID-19 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new infection, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,621, a health department official said on Friday.



The single COVID-19 case was detected during testing of passengers at the Veer Savarkar Airport here on Thursday.

The archipelago now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district, he said, adding that the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

The official said 7,483 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including one patient in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,52,153 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.38 per cent.

A total of 4,42,180 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,89,707 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,52,473 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.