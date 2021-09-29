Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded only one new COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of active cases in the union territory to 11, a health department official said on Wednesday.



The new case was detected during testing of passengers at the Veer Savarkar Airport here, he said.

The COVID-19 tally of the archipelago rose to 7,620 of which 7,480 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

All the 11 active COVID-19 cases are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,48,546 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.39 per cent.

A total of 4,39,493 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far with 2,29,169 people receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,50,324 both doses of the vaccine, he added.