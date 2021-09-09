Andaman & Nicobar reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three COVID-19 new cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,576, a health official said on Thursday.



The three new cases were reported from the South Andaman district on Wednesday. The archipelago had reported just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and on Monday and Sunday did not record any new case.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, he said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,438, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 5,06,028 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.50 per cent.

A total of 3,77,989 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far in the union territory of which 2,67,177 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,110,812 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.