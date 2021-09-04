Andaman & Nicobar reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,570, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.



Of the three new cases, two were detected during testing at airport and one during contact tracing.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the the airport before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The archipelago now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, it said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,432, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 4,96,179 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.53 per cent.

A total of 3,70,004 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far in the union territory of which 2,62,516 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,07,488 have received both doses of the vaccine, it added.