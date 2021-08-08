Andaman & Nicobar reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: Three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours pushed the tally in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 7,544, a health official said on Sunday.



The union territory now has only six active COVID-19 cases and all six patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

One more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,409, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested a total of 4,50,208 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.69 per cent.

A total of 3,02,731 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,07,268 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 95,463 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.