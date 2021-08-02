Andaman & Nicobar reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,539, a health official said on Monday.

Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,403, the official said.

The union territory now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all seven patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far a total of 4,42,063 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.71 per cent.

A total of 2,96,287 people have been inoculated, of which 2,02,514 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 93,773 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.