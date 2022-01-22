Andaman & Nicobar reports 131 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 131 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more than the previous day's count, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,164, a health department official said on Saturday.

Of the 131 new cases, two were airport arrival and 129 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 516 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,519 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 80 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, he said.

More than 6.79 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he added.

A total of 6,26,049 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine to date, the official added.