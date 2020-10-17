Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,072 as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory climbed to 56 with one more person succumbing to the infection, the official said.



Of the 10 new cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while seven patients have travel history, he said.



Fourteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,831, the official said.



The Union territory now has 185 active COVID-19 cases, he said.



The administration has so far sent 73,363 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 73,252 reports have been received and 111 are awaited, the official added.

