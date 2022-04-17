Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain COVID-free

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained COVID-free as no fresh infection was reported in the last four days, a health bulletin said on Sunday.



The archipelago had reported one case on April 6 and the patient got cured on April 13.

The coronavirus tally stood at 10,034, while 9,905 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 2,306 cases were registered in the third wave of the pandemic.

The administration has tested over 7.18 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.07 lakh people thus far, it added.