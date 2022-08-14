An era of unprecedented development, social welfare in Himachal: CM Thakur

SHIMLA: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Excerpts from CM Jai Ram Thakur's speech on Sunday:

It is a special occasion for the people of the state as we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav while various celebrations are also being organized in state on the occasion of 75th year of the formation of Himachal Pradesh.

On this auspicious occasion, we overwhelmingly remember our great heroes of the freedom struggle who sacrificed their lives for the pride and glory of the country. It was the result of the tireless efforts of our brave freedom fighters that we got independence after suffering the brunt of oppression for a long time. We pay our heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters, brave soldiers and all the great personalities of the country who made their supreme sacrifice for our freedom. Their dedication and patriotism will always inspire us to keep the unity and integrity of the country intact.

It is a matter of great pride for us that the freedom fighters, mass movement leaders and people of Himachal Pradesh made their unforgettable contributions in the freedom movement of the country, which has been recorded in the history. We humbly pay our rich tributes to all those leaders and freedom fighters of the state, who fought against British rule.

We are grateful to the people of the state, who entrusted the responsibility to the BJP government in December, 2017 and I got the privilege of leading the government as the Chief Minister. This period of our government has witnessed unprecedented development. Our government has established healthy and high traditions by setting aside the political vendetta. With a view to take Himachal Pradesh to new heights of development and progress, we have implemented various new schemes, which have proved milestones in ensuring the welfare of every section of the society.

Despite difficult geographical conditions and limited resources, this small hill state today has emerged as a model of development and public welfare for other states of the country. Even during the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic for over two years, we ensured to keep up the pace of development and facilitate the people of the state. Today, Himachal has got a distinct identity and the achievements of the state in various fields have been appreciated at the national level.

Our government has made every effort to increase the self-respect of Himachalis and provide them ample opportunities to improve their standard of living. The Government has taken a historic decision to not charge any bill from the electricity consumers upto 125 units besides exempting people of the rural areas from paying water bills. The government is also providing 50 percent concession to women in the fare in normal buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation operating within the state.