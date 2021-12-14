An attempt to put pressure: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police registered a case against him for using objectionable language, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the move was an "attempt to pressurise" him as the word in question only meant stupid .

Referring to the FIR, he said in a tweet the word means "stupid" according to Hindi dictionaries. "In spite of this, if a case is registered then it is nothing but an attempt to pressurise me. Some BJP leaders have used more objectionable words against women leaders, haven't heard of such FIR against them," he added.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, took exception to the case filed against him by the Delhi Police and sought to draw parallels with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

"This is similar to the SSR case where Patna Police registered a case about what happened in Mumbai," Raut said. "Have the hands of the law become so long under this government," the Sena leader asked, referring to the registration of the case in Delhi, where the police is under the control of the union government.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant sought to defend Raut and posted photographs of relevant pages of Abhinav Shabdkosh', a Hindi-Marathi-Hindi dictionary compiled by renowned lexicographer Shripad Joshi and published in 1957.