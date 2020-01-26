AMU Vice-Chancellor heckled at R-Day function

Aligarh: AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was on Sunday heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech here soon after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests will be allowed on any issue within the ambit of law.

The incident occurred when the VC was addressing the Republic Day function held amid tight security at the Aligarh Muslim University, which has been rocked by protests by students and teachers against the amended citizenship law.

The Vice Chancellor was giving his concluding remarks when a group of students raised slogans demanding his removal and a minor tussle ensued between two groups of students in the audience before the security staff stepped in, according to eyewitnesses.

Four of the hecklers were whisked away by the security staff and taken to the Proctor's office but were later released, they said.

There was no response from police or AMU to queries on the incident. However, the spokesman of the Students' Coordination Committee, Ansab Amir, told reporters that a few students who were protesting during the Vice Chancellor's speech were picked up by the University's security staff and reportedly taken to the police station.

According to available information they have now been released. He identified the students as Tahir Azmi, Rafiuddin, Sudhir Gulati and AM Faraz. Amir said the agitating students held a separate programme celebrating Republic Day at their dharna site. Delivering his speech, the Vice Chancellor pledged to protect the minority character of the university.

"The recent happenings in the campus have been unfortunate. I have always stood and will always stand by my students, teachers and AMU fraternity," Prof Mansoor said.