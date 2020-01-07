AMU to reopen in phases after winter break: Official

Aligarh (UP): The AMU, which had been closed for the winter vacation before time after the December 15 violence on the campus during an anti-CAA protest by students, will open in phases beginning from January 13, a varsity statement said on Tuesday.

The opening of the varsity was earlier scheduled for January 6, but it was postponed owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law. A decision to open the varsity after the winter vacation in phases was taken on Tuesday after a consultative meeting of the top University officials under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, it said.

In the first phase, the faculties of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Management Studies and Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology will open on January 13 and the suspended examinations of these faculties will commence from January 16, the statement

said.

