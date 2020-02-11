AMU students march against police action on anti-CAA protesters in Kanpur

Aligarh (UP): Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students, who included a large number of girls, took out a candle-light march inside the campus in protest against the police action on anti-citizenship law protesters in Kanpur and on Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi.



After the march Monday night, the AMU Students Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to authorities, seeking his intervention on the issue. The committee also demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By venting fury against the protesters, especially women, police was adding fuel to the fire in UP, the memorandum claimed. It said UP police, instead of allowing peaceful protests, is aggravating the situation by indulging in "wanton brutalities".

The committee demanded that the president intervene to prevent deterioration of law and order.

Early Monday, UP police allegedly tried to remove the protesters from Kanpur's Mohammad Ali Park. The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge but senior officials denied the charge.

Similar protests have been continuing in Delhi. On December 15, Delhi police stormed into Jamia, looking for protesters who had indulged in arson, and allegedly beat up students. The same night, police also entered the AMU and clashed with students protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On Tuesday, former AMU Students Union Vice President Hamza Sufiyan, who is among the four students whose surety of Rs 1 lakh has been seized by police, said he was being "framed" by district authorities for the violence on December 15, despite he providing documentary evidence, including call records, to the Human Rights Commission to prove he was not in Aligarh that night.

Sufiyan said in a statement that the police was "harassing" him even though the CCTV footage showed he was not present during the clash at Baab-e-Syed Gate of the university on December 15.

On Monday, examinations were held at AMU according to the schedule revised due to the anti-CAA protest on the campus.