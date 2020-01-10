AMU students continue protests despite warning
Aligarh: Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have resolved to continue their sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), despite a stern warning from the varsity administration.
The administration has put up notices on the campus, stating that all concerned were requested to comply with orders of the high court, which direct the Aligarh District Magistrate and SSP to ensure that no person was allowed to "convene, hold, attend, address or take part in procession or join any kind of dharna, demonstration or rally, either at the main gate of the administrative block of AMU or within a 100-metre radius of the block and the VC's lodge inside campus".
The student leaders claimed they had measured the distance at which they have set up their protest site, and it was more than the distance suggested by the high court.
Former students' union President Faizul Hassan said their protest would continue, notwithstanding directions of the varsity administration.
Meanwhile, hundreds of students formed a human chain from the Arts Faculty lawn to Bab-e-Syed gate, to express solidarity with students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital who were attacked by masked assailants inside campus premises earlier this week.
Demanding an immediate action, the students also sought a probe into the role of Delhi Police and JNU administration in the attacks.
They also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against several JNU students including its union president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the January 5 attack.
The protesting AMU students sang revolutionary songs and poems in chorus, led by Haider Saifullah.
The protest on Thursday concluded with a recitation of the AMU anthem ('Tarana') and India's National Anthem in succession.
(Image from yuvnews.com)
