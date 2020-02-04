AMU Proctor resigns from his post
Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision.
He stepped down days after the university's Students Coordination Committee demanded resignation of top university officials, including the Proctor, "on moral grounds" in the wake of the campus violence on December 15.
"Khan has resigned and his resignation has been accepted," AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said.
He said Khan has resigned "voluntarily" and no reasons have been cited for this sudden move. In his place, the Vice Chancellor appointed as Proctor Professor Mohamed Wasim Ali from the department of law.
After the campus violence on December 15 last year, the Students Coordination Committee has been demanding the resignation of top university officials including the Proctor on moral grounds for the alleged police excesses on
campus.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive...4 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
No decision yet on NRC at national level: Centre4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets,...4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Death toll in China 426, India cancels valid...4 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT