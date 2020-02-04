AMU Proctor resigns from his post

Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision.

He stepped down days after the university's Students Coordination Committee demanded resignation of top university officials, including the Proctor, "on moral grounds" in the wake of the campus violence on December 15.

"Khan has resigned and his resignation has been accepted," AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said.

He said Khan has resigned "voluntarily" and no reasons have been cited for this sudden move. In his place, the Vice Chancellor appointed as Proctor Professor Mohamed Wasim Ali from the department of law.

After the campus violence on December 15 last year, the Students Coordination Committee has been demanding the resignation of top university officials including the Proctor on moral grounds for the alleged police excesses on

campus.