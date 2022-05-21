'Ample power available for direct sowing of paddy'
Chandigarh: After the assurance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday took the stock of the power situation in wake of Direct Sowing Paddy (DSR).
Chairing a meeting here on Friday, the Cabinet Minister informed that the state has ample power supply available for direct sowing of paddy (DSR) and the farmers need not worry in this regard. He also reviewed the ground realities of power theft and other energy saving methods during peak load season.
Urging the people to adopt power saving methods, he instructed the officials to encourage people to inform authorities about anyone found indulging in power theft.
Patting the back of the officials working hard to provide round the clock power to every section of the consumers, Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that PSPCL has already arranged sufficient power supply from the national grid on nominal rates.
He particularly mentioned that we have explored all our options and are using them judiciously for uninterrupted power supply to every section, urging all citizens to adopt power saving technology.
Lauding the Chief Minister's initiative to give Rs. 1500 per acre to farmers adopting DSR, the Minister asked officials to further encourage all farmers to come forward in greater numbers to save water for the state.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT