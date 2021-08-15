Amitabh Thakur to contest poll against Adityanath

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next year's state assembly polls against CM Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced. In a statement issued here, Amitabh Thakur's wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.

"Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister," she alleged. "Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests. It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings," she said.