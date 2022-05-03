Amit Shah to visit Karnataka amid buzz over leadership change and Cabinet rejig

Bengaluru: Exactly a month after setting a target of 150 seats to Karnataka BJP for 2023 assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah will be once again visiting the state on Tuesday, this time amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet.

He had last visited the state on April 1 and attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target was set and discussions were held on induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation.

Though largely seen as an official visit, with less than a year for elections, Shah during this trip is likely to meet senior party leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls.

According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over a lunch. "He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, Prime Minister and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shivamogga.

However according to his schedule that is available there is no mention of any meeting with party leaders.

Shah, who will be landing in the Bengaluru late tonight, and is scheduled to take part in several events including valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games here tomorrow, and will also be paying tributes to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion Basava Jayanthi.

Lingayats are a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as the strong vote bank of the BJP.

Other events he is scheduled to attend are inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects including Nrupathunga University, E-inauguration of Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellari, inauguration of Bengaluru NATGRID Campus among others. Bommai, who is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls, has already indicated that he would try to discuss it with Shah during this visit. With polls scheduled next year, there is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or reshuffle his cabinet soon, after the recent Assembly elections in five states.

With the cabinet exercise taking time, voices of discontent seem to be brewing within the ruling BJP, as party MLA M P Renukacharya recently had openly expressed displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.The MLA, who is also the CM's political secretary, said several party legislators are of a similar opinion and they feel that if new faces are inducted into the cabinet, they would work aggressively and bring a good name to the BJP and the government ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.