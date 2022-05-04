Amit Shah to start Bengal visit on May 5

kolkata: The Union Home minister Amit Shah will attend a programme of the Central government at Hingalgunj in North 24-Parganas on May 5.



He will arrive in the morning and go to the venue from the airport. He will then move to Siliguri and address a rally at Railway maidan in the afternoon. He is likely to meet the leaders of various communities and halt at Siliguri in the night.

On May 6, he is slated to attend a central government programme at Tin Bigha. He will then hold a close door meeting with the elected representatives and office bearers of the party in the afternoon.

He will also attend a cultural programme organised by the Ministry of Culture at Victoria Memorial Hall and will fly back to Delhi on May 7.