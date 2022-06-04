Amit Shah to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula today

Chandigarh: The wait for Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which is called the Khel Mahakumbh, is now over as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch the sports festival in Panchkula on June 4 at 7.30 pm. In view of this, a lot of enthusiasm can be seen among both the athletes and the sports lovers. Everyone is waiting for the grand opening of these games. Cultural programmes will also be organized daily for the players and spectators at the venue.



Around 8,500 players, coaches and support staff from across the country will participate in the fourth edition of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021.' Players will show their mettle for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze medals. As many as 25 types of sports will be organized at five venues Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi. However, Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula will be the main venue for these sports events. The venue has a seating arrangement for around 7,000 spectators. Five traditional sports namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana have also been included in this competition for the first time.

The athletics tournament will be held from June 7 to 9 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Football league and a semi-final match will be held at Panjab University, Chandigarh from June 4 to 10, while a semi-final and final match of football will be held from June 11 to 13 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. Badminton matches will be held from June 4 to 7, Table Tennis from June 9 to 13, and Kabaddi from June 3 to 7 in Panchkula.

Handball matches will be held from June 9 to 13, wrestling from June 4 to 8, basketball from June 9 to 13, volleyball from June 3 to 8, boxing and kho-kho from June 9 to 13 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The matches of Gatka and Thang-Ta will be held from June 4 to 7 at Cricket Stadium, Panchkula. In Panchkula itself, Kalaripayattu competitions will be held from June 10 to 12, Yogasan competitions will be held from June 4 to 7 and Mallakhamb competitions will be held from June 8 to 12.

The weightlifting competitions will be held in Sector-14 Government College, Panchkula from June 5 to 9. Tennis matches will be held in Gymkhana Club Sector-6, Panchkula from June 7 to 11. Judo matches will be held at Red Bishop Hall in Panchkula from June 9-12 while archery matches will be held at Panjab University from June 10 -12. On the other hand, in hockey, the league matches of girls' team and finals of both boys' and girls' teams will be held at the newly built hockey stadium in Panchkula from June 4 to 10.

The gymnastics competitions will be held in Ambala from June 5 to 7. Swimming competitions will be held in Ambala from June 8 to 12. The cycling track events will be held in Delhi from June 5 to 7 while the cycling road events will be held in Panchkula from June 10 to 12. 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' is being organized jointly by the Haryana Government, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from June 4 to 13, 2022.