Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Khelo India' at Panchkula, Haryana on June 4

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a Press Conference ahead of the fourth edition of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021 said that an amount of around Rs. 250 crore has been spent to successfully host this grand sports festival.



"Out of the total amount, Rs. 139 crore have been spent on construction of new infrastructures along with revamping the old ones", said Khattar.

The Chief Minister informed that the fourth edition of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' will begin in the state on June 4 and would continue till June 13, 2022.

The Chief Minister informed that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of this grand sports festival which will start at 7:30 Pm on June 4, 2022.

"In view of the summer conditions, all competitions will be organized in the morning and evening only", said Khattar.

The Chief Minister informed that in this sports festival, athletes will compete for a total of 545 gold, 45 silver and 776 bronze medals.

"We have got this golden opportunity of hosting these games and for this, all the necessary arrangements along with setting up the state-of-the-art facilities have been made. Earlier also three editions of Khelo India have been organized but I assure you that this time because of the State's hospitality, both the players and spectators will remember this event for a long time," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the athletes will stay in 3-star hotels and high-quality nutritious food would be served to them. Besides this, adequate arrangements have been made for their safe and secure traveling from the hotel to the venue, he added.

"Signboards, advertisements, guide maps, etc have been installed at the venue to provide information about the sports grounds, competition programmes and other necessary information so that players and spectators have minute to minute information," said Khattar.

Divulging the details about medical facilities, the Chief Minister said that a team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and ambulances have been arranged at each venue.

The Chief Minister further informed that the State Government has constructed state-of-the-art infrastructure for these games along with revamping the old ones.

The list of the newly constructed infrastructure includes the construction of A - Star Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Center at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula for Rs. 9.95 crores. Besides this, an amount of Rs.15.23 crore has been spent on the revamping of the Synthetic Athletics track at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, he added.

The Chief Minister informed that an amount of Rs. 3.02 crore has been spent on the construction of a synthetic warm-up athletics track, elevated track and sand track at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex.