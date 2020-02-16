Amit Shah to address pro-CAA meeting in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a pro-CAA public meeting during his two-day visit to Odisha on February 28, said state BJP president Samir Mohanty on Sunday.

Mohanty said Shah will address a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bhubaneswar on February 28.

He said more than one lakh people would gather for the public meeting.

Shah will visit Jagannath Temple in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on February 29, Mohanty said.