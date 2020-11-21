Amit Shah springs a surprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle

and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day visit of the city.

Shah, who thanked the metropolis for its love, said it was "great" to be in Tamil Nadu.

Police detained a man for allegedly flinging a placard when Shah was walking outside the airport.

"I arrived in Chennai! I am always happy to be in Tamil Nadu. Today I am addressing my beloved Tamil brothers and sisters through various programmes!" he said, tweeting in Tamil.

Several hundreds of AIADMK members joined the BJP cadres in according a rousing reception to Shah.

A political observer commented that Shah's visit was more political and crucial too, and was aimed at fine tuning the strategy to face the Assembly poll next year.

"Going by the reception accorded by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and cadres to Shah, it can be construed that the AIADMK is trying to convey that all is well on the alliance front, despite its opposition to the Vel yatra," he said.

"There are no differences between the two parties. The alliance will continue in all likelihood," BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, even as AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-Coordinator K Palaniswami later announced that the alliance would continue.