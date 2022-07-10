Amit Shah says cyber attack has deep national security impact

jaipur: Stressing that organised and coordinated cyber attacks have profound national security implications, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday directed the formation of a committee headed by home secretary to evolve a strategy to tackle the menace, officials said. Shah issued the direction during the meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Jaipur where attendees -- including chief ministers and lieutenant governors -- expressed concern over cyber crime and emphasised the need to make an effective strategy to deal with it. The council comprises Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh.



The regional councils provide a forum for discussion in a structured manner on issues affecting one or more states or issues between the Centre and the states. The home minister said zonal councils are important forum for achieving amicable settlement of interstate issues and enhancing regional cooperation between states.

Shah said organised and coordinated cyber attacks have a profound impact on national security, public system and economic activities, and there was a need for all to work together to ensure security of national cyberspace and overall civil security. He called for a strict action against cyber criminals in various hotspots of through better coordination among central and state security agencies.