Amit Shah attacks Cong, terms those against CAA 'anti-dalits'

Hubballi (K'taka): Mounting a strong defence of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the new law would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely. Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", the BJP national President, accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion and creating confusion among the minority community.



He attacked the Congress on its opposition to scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said both Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sought evidence on surgical strikes and are opposed to abrogation of Article 370 besides saying CAA should not be implemented.

The BJP national president also accused the Congress, and other opposition parties of indulging in vote bank politics on CAA. Addressing a public meeting here on the new Act as part of the BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan,' he said: "Rahul baba, I have come to challenge you from this stage- read the CAA completely.

If there is any clause that takes away citizenship of anyone, decide on the place and time our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you."

"They (Congress and others) are trying to spread lies..I want to tell Muslim brothers of the country that no one can take away your citizenship, no one wants to take away also.

You have the same rights on this country as much we have. Nothing will happen to you," he said, clarifying that there was no clause in the CAA to take away citizenship from any one, rather it provides citizenship.

Taking potshots at the Congress, he said "Rahul baba, what do you think- that you will keep on spreading illusion and BJP workers will keep watching it?"

BJP has been organising 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' across the country that included door-to-door visits by BJP workers to spread awareness about the Act, following the nationwide anti-CAA protests that had even turned violent in several places. Shah alleged that an attempt was being made to bring people onto the streets with an intention to instigate riots, and the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and their allies were responsible for it.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he said "I had told a historic truth in the Parliament also, I want to tell it today also.

Rahul Gandhi listen with open ears-if there is any party that divided the country on the basis of religion it was done by the Congress party."

Highlighting religious persecution, murders, religious conversion and rapes against minority women, Shah said in 1950 Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather- Jawarharlal Nehru, had signed an agreement with Liaquat Ali of Pakistan that both sides will protect and give citizenship to minorities.