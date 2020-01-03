Amit Shah asks people to give missed call on the latest toll-free number to support CAA

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah came up with a neoteric way to seeking people's favour in Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on Friday. He appealed people to show their support to the new act by giving a missed call on 88662-88662 from their mobiles during he kicked off the pro-CAA campaign from Rajasthan's Jodhpur.



"To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662," Shah urged.

The saffron party on Thursday launched a toll-free number to get support from people for its pro-CAA campaign. A release issued by BJP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said that people can register their support in favour of the campaigns by giving a missed call on the toll-free number.

Earlier the largest political party launched a missed call membership drive to increase their strength. It is an innovative idea to rope in new members using just missed call. The toll-free number – 8980808080/18002662020. On dialing this number, the call will be disconnected automatically. The authorities from BJP will get back.

BJP's 10-day long mass contact drives to start from January, 5. BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to visit a household on Sunday in the national capital, BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to visit a household in Ghaziabad, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Lucknow and another Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be in Nagpur to lead the campaign during which its leaders and workers will reach out door-to-door, three crore families.

All leading faces of the party, ranging from Union Ministers to organisational leaders, will be travelling to various parts of the country during January 5-15 for the drive, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain mentioned during a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday.

Whereas, party leaders have already started holding public meetings and press conferences over in the support of Modi-government's move to rehabilitate religious persecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in India. Over 1000 rallies and 250 press conferences are scheduled.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.