Amidst spike in Covid cases, Himachal hotel industry to open soon

Shimla: The hotel industry in Himachal Pradesh sets-out its schedule to start operations, more than five months after the lockdown in March 2020. With two more deaths in the past 24 hours, the fatality toll in the state has increased to 30.



The hoteliers Association at Manali—one of the state's popular tourist destinations — has already announced its decision to resume operations from October 1.

President Manali Hoteliers Association Anup Thakur said "The hoteliers, resort owners and promoters of homestays and guest houses have been given a month to make necessary preparations, sensitise their properties and buy materials like face masks, gloves and sanitisers before the bookings for the hotels is resumed ".

Not alone this, a decision was also taken to hold discussions with stake hoteliers viz taxi operators, Tourist guides and adventure activities promoters.

As Rohtang Tunnel is also expected to be commissioned by September 2020 end, the hoteliers in Kullu Manali want to encash on their losses in the winters. The hotel bodies at Dharamshala and Shimla have also expressed their willingness to get back to business but have asked the state government to take due precautions if all the restrictions on the inter-state mobility of the tourists is permitted.

"Immediately, we are not in a position to resume the businesses. Some reasonable time has to be given to the hoteliers to make preparations in their units and also bring back their staff, " said Sanjay Sood, president Shimla hotels and Restaurants Association.

He wonders why the state government has not permitted the opening of the bars in the hotels and restaurants though these are run under proper licences.

Meanwhile, the state government eased the norms for the tourists coming to the state. Now, instead of coming with a mandatory five days booking, the tourists will be allowed to stay only for two nights. They can also visit multiple locations. The driver, who is dropping a tourist will be exempted from quarantine, even if he is plying a private vehicle.

About testing, the new norms say an RT-PCR test from an accredited/authorized lab within 96 hours shall be valid for a tourist interested to visit Himachal Pradesh. The children below 10 years of age are exempted from compulsory testing provided the accompanying adults have been tested. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,428.