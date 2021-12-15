Amid walk-out by Opposition, Himachal Pradesh passes Lokayukta Amendment Bill

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2021 to make judges of the High Court eligible for appointment as Lokayukta amid Congress walk-out and lone CPM MLA declining to withdraw his amendment to the official Bill.

Rakesh Singha, the CPM MLA, alleged that the Bill will be a retrograde step in the pioneering legislation, which also covers the office of the Chief Minister and thus only a person, who could investigate the Chief Minister, can't be less than a Chief Justice or judge of the Supreme Court as per protocol.

He refused to withdraw his proposed amendment to the Bill even when asked by the Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar as he also insisted on referring the Bill to the select committee.

"I am totally opposed to the move to compromise with the dignity of the Chief Minister's office," he asserted.

Under the existing provisions of Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 2014 only a retired Supreme Court judge or Chief Justice of High Courts are eligible for the office of the Lokayukta.

The opposition vehemently opposed the amendment and raised doubts that the BJP government wants to handpick a favorite judge and appoint him as Lokayukta ahead of the next year's elections.

Strongest objection to the Bill came from senior Congress MLA Asha Kumari, who said the Bill amounts to downgrading the Lokayukta's rank. "The government is not setting-out a good example through this amendment and the same should be withdrawn."

Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi said if this amendment is passed the Lokayukta will become a white elephant as only a favorite person will be selected

Replying to the debate, minister for parliamentary affairs and law Suresh Bhardwaj termed the doubts of the Congress as unfounded.

He said the post of the Lokayukta has been lying vacant for past five years as the government has not been able to find a person of eligibility.

The bill will make it possible to enlarge the scope of the selection and fill up the post.

The leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri further questioned as if the post ever advertised by the government to seek the applications. Only then, it could be known that the eligible person were not available. The current exercise means that a favorite will be appointed to the post at the time when the BJP government has just one year to face the polls.