Amid speculations of resignation as MLA, Bishnoi meets Shah, Nadda
chandigarh: Amid speculations over his resignation as MLA from Adampur and joining BJP, Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and president of the ruling party Jagat Prakash Nadda and praised them.
Bishnoi was earlier expelled from the Congress after being accused of cross-voting in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls that resulted in the defeat of fellow opposition party's nominee Ajay Maken. There is speculation that he may soon join the saffron party. Bishnoi praised Shah as well as Nadda in two tweets in Hindi. Kuldeep Bishnoi put out a tweet saying that Nadda's humble nature sets him apart from others. The BJP has risen to great heights under his presidency. In another tweet, Bishnoi described Amit Shah as a true leader and statesman. He also applauded his charisma and his vision for India.
The younger son of former Haryana Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal, Bishnoi also posted pictures of his meeting with the two leaders. After the Rajya Sabha poll, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that Bishnoi was welcome to join the BJP, adding that Bishnoi's vote was "in support of the policies of the Central Government."
Haryana Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala thanked him for voting for JJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma.
