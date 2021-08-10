Amid ruckus over many issues, 3 Bills passed; 3 Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: It seems the continued protest by Opposition members is proving a boon for the ruling benches as the government on Monday pushed through six bills, three of which were passed in Lok Sabha despite the ruckus in House over Pegasus snooping row and other issues.



The bills that were passed amid the din were –The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021. As of now, total 17 bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha and most of the bills have been passed without any debate.

Even though the Lower House witnessed repeated adjournments due to uproar by the Opposition, the government introduced three bills –The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021. On the passage of bills, RSP's NK Premachandran said that the three bills were passed in 10 minutes and likened it to "cooking dosas".

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari alleged that democracy is being "murdered" with the government pushing ahead with its legislative agenda in such a manner when the House was not in order.

As the Opposition members have decided to support the government's move to restore the states' right to list OBCs through the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, the protesting opposition members vacated the Well of the House and went back to their seats after the Bill was introduced.

When the House met for the day in the morning, Opposition members sought to raise various issues, including the Pegasus spyware controversy and started shouting slogans following which the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am and when the Question Hour resumed at 11.30 am, Opposition members trooped into Well. The House was adjourned till noon as the opposition continued their protests.

The first bill proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, while the other bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available the Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.

TMC member Saugata Roy said that he opposed the introduction of the Homeopathy bill as it would be detrimental to the Homeopathy profession.