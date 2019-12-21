Amid protests , Assam decides to frame law that ensures only 'indigenous' can buy land

New Delhi: As the protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) refused to die down, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam on Saturday decided that it will introduce legislation to bar non-indigenous people from buying land in the state.

The decision to frame a law to protect the 'indigenous' population in the state comes on the heels of apprehensions in Assam about the influx of migrants in the state, which the natives fear, will compromise the Assamese cultural identity.

The decision for the new legislation by the state government coincided with the All Assam Students Union (AASU) accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sonowal of misleading people that their identity, language and land are secure even as Bangladeshis are being settled here through the contentious legislation, news agency PTI reported.

The protesters in Assam are worried about the prospect of the arrival of more migrants, irrespective of religion, in a state whose demography and politics have been defined by migration. The Assam Movement (1979-85) was built around migration from Bangladesh, which many Assamese fear will lead to their culture and language being subdued, besides putting pressure on land resources and job opportunities.

The protesters' argument is that the new law is in violation of the Assam Accord of 1985, which sets March 24, 1971 as the cutoff for Indian citizenship. This is also the cut-off for the National Register of

Citizens (NRC) in Assam, whose final version was published this year. Under the new citizenship law, the cutoff is December 31, 2014, for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims.