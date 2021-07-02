Amid dip in cases in India, Kerala continues to see over 10K new cases

New Delhi: Despite a 86 per cent decline in Covid-19 cases in India since the second wave of the virus peaked in the country, Kerala continues to report over 10,000 daily new cases.



However, the worst-affected Maharashtra has shown very promising results in controlling the spread of the virus as the state has reported above 9,000 new cases in a day, while in Tamil Nadu that had also reported an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections the new cases of virus have come down to 4,000.

According to Union Health Ministry's latest data updated at 8 am on Friday, Kerala has reported total 12,868 new cases of Covid-19, while Maharashtra reported total 9,195 new infections in a single day. In contrary to new infections, the states of Karnataka and Kerala have reported above 10,000 recoveries in a single day as the BJP-ruled state has witnessed total 14,302 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, while in Kerala 11,564 patients discharged from the Covid-19 care centres after recuperating from the deadly disease.

Kerala had reported 13,658 new cases on July 1, 13,550 cases on June 30, 8,063 infections on June 29, 10,905 cases on June 28, 12,118 cases on June 27, 12,078 cases on June 25, 12,787 cases on June 24, 12,617 cases on June 23, 7,449 cases on June 22, 11,647 infections on June 21, 12,443 new cases on June 20, 11,361 infections on June 19 and 12,469 new cases of the virus on June 18.

In the last 15 days, Kerala, the God's own country, has reported total 1,64,013 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed 4,481 new Covid-19 cases in a day, while Andhra Pradesh reported 3,841 new infections and Karnataka reported 3,203 infections in a day followed by Odisha that has recorded 3,087 new cases and Assam as the northeastern state has registered 2,669 cases in a single day on Friday.

In terms of most number of cases, Maharashtra is at top with over 60 lakh confirmed cases, followed by Kerala (29.37 lakh cases), Karnataka (28.47 lakh cases), Tamil Nadu (24.84 lakh cases), Andhra Pradesh (18.93 lakh cases) and Uttar Pradesh (17.06 lakh cases).