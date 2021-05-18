Amid challenges, railways delivered more than 10K MT of LMO across nation

New Delhi: Indian Railways mark its new milestone of delivering more than 10,000 MT liquid medical oxygen in different parts of the country. On Monday, the CEO of the Rail Board Suneet Sharma informed the media persons that the national transporter has delivered more than 10,300 MT of LMO till the day in more than 600 tankers to various states. Sharma also agreed upon the fact that currently, railways are facing a major challenge due to the COVID crisis and cyclone Tauktae hurtled towards Gujarat, unleashing devastatingly rapid winds.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days. Meanwhile, railways run 2 Oxygen Expresses from Gujarat at high winds and deliver 150 MT of oxygen during Monday early morning. One Oxygen Express from Vadodara with 2 RORO trucks and 45 MT of LMO for delivery in the Delhi region, the other Oxygen Express left Hapa with 6 tankers loaded with 106 MT of oxygen relief for deliveries for UP and Delhi region, an official statement by the rail ministry added.

Till Monday, 521 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2652 MT in UP, 431 MT in MP, 1290 MT in Haryana, 564 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 231 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Punjab, 118 MT in Kerala and nearly 3734 MT in Delhi.

Moreover, railways have mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keep themselves ready for any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.