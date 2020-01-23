Amethi: Sonia, Priyanka meet kin of those killed in road accident
Amethi (UP): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the families of those who were killed in a road accident near here.
Sonia Gandhi, who is on a two day visit to her constituency Rae Bareli to attend the training camp of party workers, along with Priyanka Gandhi visited Pure Bharetha, Pure Ganesh Lal, Gungwachh and Hathkila villages to extend condolences to the bereaved families. They also stopped for a while at the PWD inspection house here.
Six people were killed when a car collided with a fertilizer loaded truck in Baramasi under Amethi Police Station on the Jagdishpur-Gauriganj-Pratapgarh national highway on late Monday night.
Till recently, Amethi was represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and was considered a stronghold of the party and the Gandhi family.
