Ambassadors of 13 nations visit BJP office on the party's foundation day

New Delhi: Aiming to global outreach and spread its ideology across the world, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda on Wednesday interacted with foreign envoys of 13 nations, including the European countries on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day. Envoys from France, the European Union (EU) delegation, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway, and the High Commissioners of Bangladesh, and Singapore were present during the interaction.



The programme was held under 'Know BJP' initiative by the saffron party launched for the foreign audience. During the meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours at the party headquarters here in the national capital, a documentary on the BJP's journey since 1951 was also shown to the visiting dignitaries. Further, a party source said that a special coffee-table book 'Nation First' was also presented to the guests. Nadda, the BJP national president also briefed about the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments to national development.

"This was followed by the BJP national president informing the visiting Heads of Missions about the party organization, BJP's ideology and principles, its vision and its electoral struggles and successes," an official statement mentioned.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, party's foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, and BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda were present in this programme along with other leaders.

The official statement added, "The in-charge of BJP's foreign department Vijay Chauthaiwala welcomed the Heads of the Missions in the BJP headquarters. In his welcome address, the party's national vice-president Vijayant Jai Panda talked about the growth of the BJP and the party's ideology."

The interaction session included a Q&A session, which lasted for around 90 minutes. "The party is committed to cultural nationalism, integral humanism and ' Antodaya', based on which the BJP is constructing and developing a 'New India'. All our programmes and policies are focused on this direction," Nadda told the foreign envoys.

Later, the foreign envoys also took a tour of the BJP office. Recently, the Nepal PM had also visited the party office during his trip to India.