'Amarinder to lead Congress in Assembly polls next year'

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said CM Amarinder Singh will lead the party in the assembly elections next year as people have reposed their faith in his leadership with their verdict in the party's favour during the just held civic body polls.

The Congress had swept the recently held civic body polls as it won seven of eight municipal corporations, emerging as the largest party in the Moga MC and winning most of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Jakhar said, "The Congress Party's sweeping victory in the civic body polls has not only revalidated Amarinder' Singh's leadership in the state but was an endorsement of the faith of Punjabis in his future leadership also.

Disclosing that the state Congress has already launched the Captain for 2022 mission, Jakhar said the next assembly elections in the state will be fought under his leadership.

Jakhar was speaking here at an event held virtually for the launch of development projects worth Rs 1,087 crore by the chief minister under the Smart City and AMRUT schemes.

Lauding the CM, Jakhar said he has led the state in very difficult times and people are well aware of his contribution.

"Punjab is perhaps facing its worst ever crisis- COVID-19, farmers' unrest due to the black farm laws, coupled with an unfriendly Union government and Amarinder Singh had the vision and leadership qualities to the steer the state out of it," he said.