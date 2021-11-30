Amarinder meets Hry CM Khattar, describes it courtesy meet

Chandigarh: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's official residence here.



The former CM described his meeting as a courtesy call after the meeting.

Talking about his new party, Captain said that membership drive of his party was in progress and he predicted a victory for his alliance camp in the upcoming assembly polls.

We (my party with its allies) will form the next government in Punjab, he added.