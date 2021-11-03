Amarinder 'coward', 'crybaby', says Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday once again trained his guns on former state chief minister Amarinder Singh, calling him a "fraud", "coward" and a "crybaby".

Sidhu also dubbed the former CM as a "spent cartridge" and a "dying duck in a thurderstrom, a lost cause", a day after the veteran leader resigned from the Congress and announced the name of his party, Lok Punjab Congress. Meanwhile, Punjab ministers Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also attacked the former CM over his party and bonhomie with the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief after a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. On Amarinder Singh indicating in his resignation letter to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi that he would "expose" the MLAs embroiled in illegal sand mining, Sidhu in an interaction with reporters in Amritsar asked, "Was he sleeping all these years?" If there was mafia during his regime, then who was earning the money, he asked.

Sidhu dubbed Amarinder Singh as the "world's biggest coward", questioning why he did not act if he found any wrongdoing. Replying to a question, Sidhu said, "I don't want to talk about spent cartridges."

"He is a fraud person. He has become a 'rondu bachha' (crybaby). It is said when person ages he becomes like a child, he has become a 'rondu bacha' now," Sidhu said.