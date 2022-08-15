Aman Arora pays tributes to martyrs, sings national anthem to mark I-Day eve

chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations, New & Renewable Energy Sources and Housing & Urban Development Minister Aman Arora along with hundreds of people carrying the Tricolour paid tributes to legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh and other freedom fighters, who played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle, at Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial, Sunam on Sunday.



He also joined the people to sing the National Anthem to mark the eve of 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given a call to sing the National Anthem while holding National Flag.

Meanwhile, extending warm greetings to the people of the state and media fraternity, Aman Arora called upon the people to take a pledge on this solemn day to rededicate themselves to make "Rangla Punjab."

He stressed on the need to eradicate corruption and to create an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, the Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister said all of us should realise the dreams of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives to achieve country's freedom.

"Independence Day is an occasion for setting new goals for all-round development of the state and we all should work in consonance to accomplish the goal," he emphasised.