Aman Arora hands over job letters to newly-appointed draftsmen in Punjab

chandigarh: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Friday handed over appointment letters to 21 Junior Draftsman at his office, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, here.

Conveying Diwali wishes and congratulating the newly inducted employees, Aman Arora exhorted them to work diligently and with full honesty. He said that transparent and corruption-free governance is the sole agenda of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government and no stone has been left unturned to provide employment opportunities. He said that all these employees are being posted at the most convenient station.

He also informed that the Punjab Cabinet on Friday decided to restore the Old Pension Scheme, besides, giving 6 percent DA to the state government employees as the Mann government was committed to the welfare of employees. In less than 7 months, 18,543 youths have been provided government jobs, he added.