Aman Arora exhorts youths to work harder for achieving goals

chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora presided over a Bhangra competition of 63rd Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival organised at D.A.V. College here.

"College life is the most beautiful and important phase of life. All students must realise that this time will never come back," said Arora, while exhorting the young crowd to work harder to achieve their goals.

Addressing a large gathering of youth at the event, he highlighted the importance of the collective power of youth for the improvement of the country. He said that youth have immense potential and energy, they just need to channelise it to excel in any field.

Earlier, the Cabinet Minister was given a warm welcome by the college principal Dr. Pawan Sharma and staff on his visit at his alma mater.

The bhangra team of Post Graduate Government College, Sector-11 bagged the first prize in the competition. The Khalsa College Sector-26 team won 2nd, while the D.A.V. College, Sector-10 team remained at 3rd position.

A total of eight teams participated in the competition. Aman Arora distributed the prizes to the winners and wished them all the best in life.

The college principal said that it was a matter of immense pride to see Aman Arora touching new heights. Arora expressed gratitude to the college principal and staff members for refreshing memories of his college days.