Aman Arora condoles death of IPR official

chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Photo & Cinema Officer Joginder Pal (52) who passed away at a private hospital in SAS Nagar (Mohali) yesternight. He was hospitalised on Tuesday following a sudden uneasiness. He is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter. He had joined as a junior photographer in the Information and Public Relations Department on July 8, 1993.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies, Arora said that he was a hardworking and sincere officer of the department. He offered every possible support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, while praying to the almighty to give courage to family and relatives to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Information and Public Relations Rahul Bhandari and Director Sonali Giri also condoled the passing away of Joginder Pal.