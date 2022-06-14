Am not in presidential race: Bihar CM

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically said he is not in the race in the July presidential election setting to rest speculations on it. "I am not in the race to become the country's next president, nor am I going anywhere. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations," he said. The election for the country's highest constitutional post will be held on July 18 and the counting for it will take place on July 21.

"I repeat I am not in the race to become the country's next president," was his curt reply when asked to comment on Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar comment on his being a worthy candidate for the post. Immediately after announcement of the schedule for the presidential poll on June 9, Shrawan Kumar, who is also a senior JD(U) leader, had said Nitish Kumar has all the abilities required for being president.

